Roman Anthony News: Named leadoff hitter
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Anthony will serve as the Red Sox's main leadoff hitter to begin the regular season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Anthony took over as the Red Sox's leadoff man midway through the 2025 campaign, and he'll officially remain at the top of the order in 2026 after posting a .396 OBP in 71 big-league contests last season. The 21-year-old outfielder made three appearances as a leadoff hitter against southpaws last year, but it's unclear if the Red Sox plan to drop him further down the order when faced with a lefty-on-lefty matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3002 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield5 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More