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Roman Anthony News: On base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Anthony batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Reds.

None of Anthony's three hits made a difference, but his ABS challenge in the top of the ninth inning turned a potential inning-ending strikeout into a walk. Two batters later, the Red Sox plated two insurance runs. Anthony is expected to bat leadoff this season and could be among the league leaders in plate appearances.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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