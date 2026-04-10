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Roman Anthony News: Out of Boston's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Anthony is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.

Anthony is slashing only .217/.308/.348 in the early going and has also had throwing issues on days he's played the outfield. He'll begin Friday's contest on the bench while Jarren Duran handles left field and Masataka Yoshida occupies the designated hitter slot.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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