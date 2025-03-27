Roman Anthony News: Set to begin season at Triple-A

The Red Sox plan to assign Anthony to Triple-A Worcester prior to Thursday's season opener versus the Rangers, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Though Boston has yet to make any formal transaction with Anthony after he took part in big-league camp and posted a .715 OPS in Grapefruit League play, the 20-year-old's chances of making the Opening Day roster likely evaporated after Wilyer Abreu was able to overcome a gastrointestinal issue before the end of spring training. Anthony will thus head back to Triple-A, but he might not have to wait long to make his MLB debut if he continues to mash at Worcester like he did following his promotion from Double-A Portland last August. Over his 164 plate appearances with Worcester to close out the 2024 minor-league season, Anthony slashed .344/.463/.519 with three home runs and five stolen bases.