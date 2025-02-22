Roman Anthony News: Starting Saturday's exhibition

Anthony (elbow) will start in left field and bat second in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Anthony was scratched ahead of Friday's game against Northeastern University, but the move was said to be precautionary and his presence in the lineup a day later would seem to confirm that it was a minor issue. Widely considered one of the top prospects in the organization and in all of baseball, Anthony reached Triple-A last season at the age of 20. He will have a fighting chance to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training.