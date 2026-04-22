Roman Anthony News: Taking seat against lefty
Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Anthony has fared well against left-handed pitching this season with a .320/.370/.360 slash line over 27 plate appearances versus southpaws, but the Red Sox will give him the night off nonetheless while Max Fried takes the hill for the Yankees. With Anthony on the bench, Andruw Monasterio will enter the lineup at designated hitter for Boston.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 148 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 148 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 139 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More