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Roman Anthony News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Anthony is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony has fared well against left-handed pitching this season with a .320/.370/.360 slash line over 27 plate appearances versus southpaws, but the Red Sox will give him the night off nonetheless while Max Fried takes the hill for the Yankees. With Anthony on the bench, Andruw Monasterio will enter the lineup at designated hitter for Boston.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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