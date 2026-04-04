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Roman Anthony News: Triples in loss to San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 4:58pm

Anthony went 2-for-4 with a triple in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

After being stuck in a 1-for-17 slump earlier this week, Anthony is 4-for-9 with a solo home run, triple and one run scored over his last three appearances. Boston's offense as a whole continues to struggle, as the Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last six games. Through eight games, Anthony is slashing .267/.333/.433 across 33 plate appearances.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
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