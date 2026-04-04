Roman Anthony News: Triples in loss to San Diego
Anthony went 2-for-4 with a triple in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.
After being stuck in a 1-for-17 slump earlier this week, Anthony is 4-for-9 with a solo home run, triple and one run scored over his last three appearances. Boston's offense as a whole continues to struggle, as the Red Sox have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last six games. Through eight games, Anthony is slashing .267/.333/.433 across 33 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?2 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bet for Sunday 3/297 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 297 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Roman Anthony See More