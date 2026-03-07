Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Could undergo surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gonzalez will have his left shoulder injury evaluated Tuesday to determine whether he needs to undergo surgery, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Gonzalez has not participated in baseball activities in spring training due to left shoulder inflammation that he has dealt with for most of the offseason. He was already a longshot to be available for Opening Day, and it appears the 29-year-old utility man could be on the shelf well beyond the start of the 2026 regular season. An extended absence for Gonzalez means Kristian Campbell, Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio would each have a better chance of cracking the Red Sox's Opening Day roster.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
