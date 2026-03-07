Romy Gonzalez Injury: Could undergo surgery
Gonzalez will have his left shoulder injury evaluated Tuesday to determine whether he needs to undergo surgery, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Gonzalez has not participated in baseball activities in spring training due to left shoulder inflammation that he has dealt with for most of the offseason. He was already a longshot to be available for Opening Day, and it appears the 29-year-old utility man could be on the shelf well beyond the start of the 2026 regular season. An extended absence for Gonzalez means Kristian Campbell, Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio would each have a better chance of cracking the Red Sox's Opening Day roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions59 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts142 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More