Romy Gonzalez Injury: Hitting flips
Gonzalez (shoulder) has started hitting flips, MLB.com reports.
This is the beginning phase of Gonzalez getting his timing down, taking short underhand flips from in close and at low velocity. At some point, he'll graduate to hitting off a machine and then live pitching. Gonzalez is aiming to return at some point next month.
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