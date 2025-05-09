Romy Gonzalez Injury: May require IL stint

Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Gonzalez (back) could spend some time on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

No official move has been made just yet, but the Red Sox skipper hinted toward possible roster moves Saturday that could involve Gonzalez, who hasn't played since colliding with the Rangers' Josh Smith on Wednesday. Abraham Toro has been filling in at first base recently with Gonzalez injured and Triston Casas (knee) out for the season.