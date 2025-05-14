Romy Gonzalez Injury: Minimum absence expected

Red Sox manager Alex Cora believes Gonzalez (back) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible May 18, MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez first suffered a back injury one week ago and officially landed on the IL this past weekend. It's not clear whether he will need to play any rehab games before being activated, but the infielder appears on track for activation Sunday. Once activated, Gonzalez should regain his standing as Boston's top option at first base.