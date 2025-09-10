David Hamilton will occupy the keystone in the series finale in Sacramento after Gonzalez was removed in the second inning of Tuesday's 6-0 win due to left knee soreness. Gonzalez -- who went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBI prior to his departure -- is considered day-to-day, with manager Alex Cora noting that he's not overly worried about the infielder's injury, per Cotillo. With a team off day on tap Thursday, Gonzalez will essentially benefit from two days of rest before potentially returning to the lineup Friday against the Yankees.