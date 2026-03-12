Romy Gonzalez Injury: Placed on 60-day IL
The Red Sox placed Gonzalez (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for new lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, who was signed to a one-year deal in a corresponding move. Gonzalez has been sidelined for the entirety of spring training due to shoulder inflammation that will now require a "left shoulder arthroscopic debridement" operation, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. With Gonzalez set to miss at least the first two months of the regular season, Kristian Campbell, Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio will be competing for at-bats and playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club14 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise28 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions64 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts147 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends170 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More