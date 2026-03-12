Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 6:00pm

The Red Sox placed Gonzalez (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The move opens up a 40-man roster spot for new lefty reliever Danny Coulombe, who was signed to a one-year deal in a corresponding move. Gonzalez has been sidelined for the entirety of spring training due to shoulder inflammation that will now require a "left shoulder arthroscopic debridement" operation, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. With Gonzalez set to miss at least the first two months of the regular season, Kristian Campbell, Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio will be competing for at-bats and playing time.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Romy Gonzalez See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
64 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
147 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
170 days ago