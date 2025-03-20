Fantasy Baseball
Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Swings bat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gonzalez (oblique) took some swings Thursday and is expected to return to game action in a few days, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Gonzalez underwent an MRI on his right oblique this week, but those results evidently came back negative and he's poised to return soon. The 28-year-old Gonzalez will operate in a reserve role for the Red Sox, getting the occasional start versus lefties.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
