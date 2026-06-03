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Romy Gonzalez Injury: Takes batting practice on field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Gonzalez (shoulder) took batting practice at Fenway Park on Wednesday, WEEI reports.

It's the first time Gonzalez has hit on the field since he underwent arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in March. Though the Red Sox have not divulged a target date for Gonzalez's rehab assignment, it seems one could be around the corner.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
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