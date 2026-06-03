Romy Gonzalez Injury: Takes batting practice on field
Gonzalez (shoulder) took batting practice at Fenway Park on Wednesday, WEEI reports.
It's the first time Gonzalez has hit on the field since he underwent arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in March. Though the Red Sox have not divulged a target date for Gonzalez's rehab assignment, it seems one could be around the corner.
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