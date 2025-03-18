Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Undergoing MRI on oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 8:56am

Gonzalez will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after feeling tightness in his right oblique Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Gonzalez "feels like there's nothing there" but wanted to get tested as a precaution. Any injury to the oblique is cause for some concern, but at the moment, the Red Sox appear to be viewing Gonzalez as day-to-day. More will be known about Gonzalez's condition after the MRI results are in. If healthy, Gonzalez will see some starts versus lefties this season for Boston.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now