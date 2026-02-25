Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez Injury: Unlikely for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 6:32am

Gonzalez (shoulder) said Wednesday that he doesn't see himself being ready for Opening Day, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Honestly, I don't think so," Gonzalez said when asked if he will be ready for the start of the regular season. "At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick and it'd be a disservice I feel like to myself and the team if I'm not ready to roll and have a good build up."

The Red Sox were said to be holding out hope for Gonzalez to be ready to start the season, but it now sounds like that is off the table. Gonzalez is not taking part in any baseball activities and remains limited to playing catch after shoulder inflammation complicated his offseason routine. He was treated with a PRP injection last month.

Romy Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
