Romy Gonzalez Injury: Yet to begin baseball activities

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Gonzalez (shoulder) has yet to begin baseball activities, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Gonzalez injured his left shoulder late last regular season and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection in January after experiencing renewed discomfort. The Red Sox are hopeful that he will be ready in time for Opening Day, but there seems to be some uncertainty about Gonzalez's status. Once he's ready, the right-handed-hitting Gonzalez is slated to see regular playing time against left-handed pitching.