Boston will include both Gonzalez and Abraham Toro in the lineup Sunday while the latter player fills in for a resting Alex Bregman at third base, but the former may have emerged as the Red Sox's preferred option at first base. While the Red Sox went up against right-handed pitchers in each of the last three contests, the right-handed-hitting Gonzalez started in all of those contests, while the switch-hitting Toro was included in the lineup just once. Since the start of August, Gonzalez has produced a .773 OPS, well ahead of Toro's .471 mark during that same timeframe.