Romy Gonzalez headshot

Romy Gonzalez News: Impacts Sunday's doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 6:22am

Gonzalez went a combined 4-for-7 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's doubleheader sweep over St. Louis.

Gonzalez entered the matinee as a pinch hitter, singling in place of starting second baseman David Hamilton in the seventh inning, and finished out at the keystone. The utility infielder then had a big hit in Boston's two-run ninth inning against Cardinals closer Ryan Hensley, delivering a one-out double that plated the first run and put the tying run in scoring position. Boston eventually won the first game in the 10th inning. Gonzalez finished an impactful day by starting the nightcap at first base, contributing two more hits and two runs.

