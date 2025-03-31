Romy Gonzalez News: Makes first start

Gonzalez started at first base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 loss to Baltimore.

Gonzalez made his first start of the season, filling in for Triston Casas against a lefty. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during spring training that Casas would not be subject to a platoon, but he was on the bench with Boston facing its first lefty of the season. The decision to sit Casas may have more to do with his slow start. Including his pinch-hit appearance Monday, Casas is 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts.