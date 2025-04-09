Romy Gonzalez News: Starts at first base

Gonzalez started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Gonzalez replaced the lefty-hitting Triston Casas at first base against Toronto southpaw Easton Lucas. It was the second time this season the Red Sox have faced a left-handed starter, and Gonzalez started at first base in both games. Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked during spring training about Casas being the everyday starter -- against righties and lefties -- but it hasn't played out that way thus far in a small sampling. Gonzalez has hit in four consecutive outings (7-for-15, five runs) and has reached base safely in all five games played.