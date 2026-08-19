Ron Marinaccio News: Becomes free agent

Marinaccio elected free agency Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Rather than accepting an outrighted assignment to Triple-A Louisville after losing his spot on the Reds' 40-man roster and clearing waivers, Marinaccio will explore his options on the open market. Across big-league stops with the Padres, Pirates and Reds this season, Marinaccio has compiled a 6.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 57.2 innings out of the bullpen.