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Ron Marinaccio News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Marinaccio elected free agency Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Rather than accepting an outrighted assignment to Triple-A Louisville after losing his spot on the Reds' 40-man roster and clearing waivers, Marinaccio will explore his options on the open market. Across big-league stops with the Padres, Pirates and Reds this season, Marinaccio has compiled a 6.09 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 57.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Ron Marinaccio
 Free Agent
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