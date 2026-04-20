Ronald Acuna Injury: Considered day-to-day

Acuna (hand), who was removed from Monday's game against Washington after being hit by a pitch twice, is being considered day-to-day after X-rays returned negative.

Acuna appeared to be in pain after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during the top of the sixth inning, and he was removed from the matchup in the bottom half of the frame. His status will be worth keeping a close eye on leading up to the second game of the series Tuesday. At this point, there's no plan to send Acuna for an MRI, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.