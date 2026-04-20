Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:43pm

Acuna (hand), who was removed from Monday's game against Washington after being hit by a pitch twice, is being considered day-to-day after X-rays returned negative.

Acuna appeared to be in pain after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during the top of the sixth inning, and he was removed from the matchup in the bottom half of the frame. His status will be worth keeping a close eye on leading up to the second game of the series Tuesday. At this point, there's no plan to send Acuna for an MRI, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago