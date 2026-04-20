Ronald Acuna Injury: Considered day-to-day after HBP
Acuna, who was removed from Monday's 9-4 win over Washington after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, is considered day-to-day after X-rays came back negative.
Acuna was plunked twice in the contest, taking a Jake Irvin sinker to his left elbow in the top of the fourth inning before being hit in the hand by an Irvin four-seamer in the sixth. The star outfielder appeared to be in pain after he was hit for the second time and was pulled from the game in the bottom of the frame. Atlanta has no plans to send Acuna in for an MRI, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, but he could be held out of Tuesday's game as a precaution.
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