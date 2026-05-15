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Ronald Acuna Injury: Could need another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Acuna (hamstring) likely wouldn't be activated from the 10-day injured list until he can play the outfield, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Weiss had already previously ruled out the possibility of Acuna returning this weekend. Bowman speculates that the club could be targeting May 22 -- which is the beginning of a brief three-game homestand -- for Acuna's return. The star outfielder has been sidelined since early May with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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