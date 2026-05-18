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Ronald Acuna Injury: Day-to-day, should be back Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 1:50pm

Manager Walt Weiss said that Acuna (hamstring) is viewed as day-to-day at this stage in his recovery, but Atlanta may wait until the start of their home series Friday versus the Nationals to activate the star outfielder from the injured list, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though Acuna won't be reinstated ahead of Monday's series opener in Miami, Weiss said that the five-time All-Star hasn't been ruled out from returning for any of the final three games of the series versus the Marlins. That said, a weekend return appears more likely for Acuna, given that the synthetic turf at Miami's loanDepot Park could put added stress on the 28-year-old's legs. Acuna has been on the shelf since May 3 due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain but should be ready to handle an everyday role in right field whenever he's activated.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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