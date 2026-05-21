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Ronald Acuna Injury: Dealing with bone bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Acuna suffered a bone bruise on his left thumb in Thursday's 9-3 win over Miami, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna left the game in the sixth inning, finishing his day 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. The 28-year-old told Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com that he expects to play Friday in Atlanta against the Nationals, and that the thumb was swollen after he was hit in a bad spot while catching a fly ball earlier in the contest. Manager Walt Weiss explained after the game that he wasn't sure when exactly the injury happened, but that he thinks that Acuna is "going to be fine." The outfielder can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener with Washington.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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