Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna Injury: Dealing with Grade 1 strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday that Acuna is dealing with a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder was placed on the injured list earlier Sunday after sustaining the injury during Saturday's matchup with the Rockies, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Acuna is without an official timeline for his return, but the encouraging diagnosis could mean that his absence isn't a lengthy one.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Chris Bennett
8 days ago