Ronald Acuna Injury: Dealing with Grade 1 strain
Manager Walt Weiss said Sunday that Acuna is dealing with a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 28-year-old outfielder was placed on the injured list earlier Sunday after sustaining the injury during Saturday's matchup with the Rockies, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Acuna is without an official timeline for his return, but the encouraging diagnosis could mean that his absence isn't a lengthy one.
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