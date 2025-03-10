Ronald Acuna Injury: Flashes power in BP

Acuna has consistently been launching tape-measure home runs in batting practice as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery performed on his left knee in June of 2024, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's probably as strong as he's ever been," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after one such display.

While Acuna may not be as busy on the basepaths as he's been in the past once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup -- he's now had ACL surgeries on each knee -- the 27-year-old outfielder could make up for it by taking a run at his career high of 41 homers, a mark he set in 2019 and tied in 2023. Atlanta has yet to provide a firm target date for Acuna's 2025 debut, and he's expected to begin his campaign with a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the IL, which could keep him out into early May.