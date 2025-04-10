Ronald Acuna Injury: Getting checkup early next week

Acuna (knee) will have a checkup with doctors in Los Angeles early next week and is expected to be cleared for lateral movements and change-of-direction running, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game Atlanta reports.

After Acuna ramps up his running, it will be determined when he will begin a rehab assignment and clarity on a timeline for return should be established. To this point, early-to-mid-May has been viewed as an approximate timetable for his season debut. Acuna is working his way back from left ACL surgery.