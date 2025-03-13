Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna Injury: Hopes to debut early- to mid-May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 12:17pm

Acuna (knee) is on track to make his season debut for Atlanta in early- to mid-May, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta has been hesitant to place any timeline on Acuna's return from left ACL surgery, but Feinsand was told by sources that the former National League MVP is tracking toward a season debut during the first half of May. Acuna has been going through most baseball activities during spring camp but is not yet been cleared to play in games. He'll begin a rehab assignment sometime after Opening Day and could need all 20 days he's allotted in a minor-league setting before rejoining the Atlanta lineup.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
