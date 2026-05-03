Ronald Acuna Injury: Lands on IL with hamstring strain
Atlanta placed Acuna on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.
Acuna was lifted from Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies in the second inning due to hamstring tightness, prompting Atlanta to send him in for an MRI following the game. Though Atlanta hasn't offered up a timeline for Acuna's return after assessing his imaging, the club quickly determined that the five-time All-Star's injury was significant enough to keep him out for at least the next week and a half. Atlanta called up Jose Azocar from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move, but Eli White and Mauricio Dubon are the more likelier candidates to see added reps in the outfield while Acuna is shelved.
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