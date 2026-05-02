Ronald Acuna Injury: Leaves game with hamstring injury
Acuna was removed in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Rockies due to left hamstring tightness.
Acuna came out limping out of the batters box after a groundball out in the second inning and was taken out of the game shortly after. Atlanta should have another update on the superstar outfielder's hamstring during or shortly after Saturday's game once he undergoes further tests on the injury. Eli White is in at right field following Acuna's exit.
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