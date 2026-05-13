Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna Injury: Not returning this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 1:41pm

Manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday that Acuna (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list during Atlanta's homestand, which runs through Sunday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Acuna hasn't hit any snags in his recovery from the Grade 1 left hamstring strain that sent him to the IL on May 3; Atlanta is seemingly just exercising some caution in bringing the prized outfielder back from the injury. Per Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta, Weiss emphasized that Acuna has looked great during running drills and checked out fine while sprinting at a little more than 50 percent speed during a pregame workout Wednesday. Atlanta plans on re-evaluating Acuna after the homestand concludes before deciding if he'll return for the team's four-game road series in Miami next week or perhaps head out on a brief rehab assignment prior to being activated from the IL.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
9 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 2
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago