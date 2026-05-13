Ronald Acuna Injury: Not returning this week

Manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday that Acuna (hamstring) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list during Atlanta's homestand, which runs through Sunday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Acuna hasn't hit any snags in his recovery from the Grade 1 left hamstring strain that sent him to the IL on May 3; Atlanta is seemingly just exercising some caution in bringing the prized outfielder back from the injury. Per Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta, Weiss emphasized that Acuna has looked great during running drills and checked out fine while sprinting at a little more than 50 percent speed during a pregame workout Wednesday. Atlanta plans on re-evaluating Acuna after the homestand concludes before deciding if he'll return for the team's four-game road series in Miami next week or perhaps head out on a brief rehab assignment prior to being activated from the IL.