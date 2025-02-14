Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna Injury: Plans to 'take it easy' on bases

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Acuna (knee) said Friday that he's planning to "take it easy" on the basepaths as he returns from left ACL surgery, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna estimated that he's running at "90 to 95 percent" and said his surgically repaired left knee feels much more stable than his right knee did following ACL surgery. However, it sounds like he does not intend to be as aggressive on the bases as he was before this most recent operation. While it's an understandable stance to take as Acuna tries to stay healthy, it does put a damper on his stolen base outlook for fantasy purposes. Acuna is expected to miss roughly the first month of the season, although there's been no concrete timetable established.

