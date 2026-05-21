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Ronald Acuna Injury: Removed early out of precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 5:34pm

Acuna was removed from Thursday night's contest against the Marlins in the sixth inning with left thumb pain.

Acuna was replaced in right field by Eli White ahead of the bottom of the sixth frame, bringing his night to a premature end after he went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. The team described the decision to pull Acuna as a precautionary move, so fantasy managers can momentarily breathe a sigh of relief. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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