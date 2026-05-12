Ronald Acuna Injury: Unlikely to return Wednesday
Manager Walt Weiss indicated Tuesday Acuna (hamstring) is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring strain but isn't likely to be reinstated from the IL when first eligible Wednesday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.
Acuna was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain and landed on the shelf May 3 and began ramping up his rehab work over the weekend. The 28-year-old doesn't appear too far off from being activated from the injured list, though Weiss also said that it will be "some time" before Acuna is reinstated, per Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta.
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