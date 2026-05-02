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Ronald Acuna Injury: Will undergo MRI on hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Acuna will undergo an MRI on his injured left hamstring, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna grounded out in the second inning Saturday against Colorado and came up limping after taking off out of the batter's box. He was immediately removed from the game and will now undergo further testing. It certainly didn't have the look of an injury that is going to allow Acuna to play Sunday versus the Rockies. With Michael Harris already battling a quad issue of his own, Atlanta was forced to start Mauricio Dubon in center field Saturday. Eli White replaced Acuna in right field following his injury.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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