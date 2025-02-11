Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna Injury: Won't be rushed back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 8:59am

Acuna (knee) will be brought along cautiously by Atlanta in order to try and avoid the struggles he experienced in 2022, after his first ACL surgery, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The star outfielder underwent surgery to repair his right ACL in July 2021 and was back in the lineup by April 28 the following season, but Acuna dealt with lingering soreness that year and wound up finishing 2022 with a disappointing .266/.351/.413 slash line over 119 games. This time around, Acuna is recovering from surgery on his left knee performed in June 2024, and while the extra month-plus of rehab will help, Atlanta still figures to be very careful with his return timeline. It wouldn't be a surprise if the 27-year-old didn't make his 2025 debut until early May.

