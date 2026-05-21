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Ronald Acuna Injury: X-rays negative on thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Acuna underwent X-rays on his left thumb, which came back negative, after exiting Thursday's contest against the Marlins in the sixth inning, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Acuna appears to have avoided any significant damage to his left thumb after his early departure from the series finale in Miami. The outfielder is considered day-to-day ahead of Atlanta's three-game series at home against the Nationals beginning Friday.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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