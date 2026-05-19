Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: Back in lineup at DH on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Acuna will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Marlins.

Acuna was activated from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener but did not play in the contest. He's back in there Tuesday and could be limited to DH duty for a bit as he returns from a hamstring strain. Jose Azocar is in right field for Atlanta on Tuesday.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
15 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago