Ronald Acuna News: Goes deep again in loss

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Reds.

Acuna took Nick Lodolo deep to lead off the game, homering in four straight games for the fourth time in his career. It's safe to say the 28-year-old is in a groove, as he's left the yard five times and stolen four bases during that four-game stretch. According to Mike Petraglia of MLB.com, he became just the fourth player in major-league history to accomplish that feat. For the year, the superstar is slashing .253/.380/.441 with seven long balls, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored and 12 steals across 208 plate appearances.