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Ronald Acuna News: Goes yard again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Acuna went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Reds.

The star outfielder led off the game by crushing a Chris Paddack hanging curve 429 feet to left-center field. It was only Acuna's fourth homer of the season, but two of them have come in the last two games. Since making a mid-May return from a hamstring strain, Acuna's slashing .194/.370/.389 with a 10:11 BB:K to go with three steals, seven runs and eight RBI in 10 contests.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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