Ronald Acuna News: Good to go Tuesday
Acuna (hand) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals.
Acuna exited Monday's contest after being struck in the left hand by a pitch, but he's back in the lineup a day later after X-rays came back negative. The 28-year-old outfielder has a .304/.418/.500 slash line with four doubles, a triple, a homer, two steals, three RBI and nine runs in his past 12 games as he's bounced back from a slow start to the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, April 174 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More