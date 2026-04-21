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Ronald Acuna News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Acuna (hand) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Nationals.

Acuna exited Monday's contest after being struck in the left hand by a pitch, but he's back in the lineup a day later after X-rays came back negative. The 28-year-old outfielder has a .304/.418/.500 slash line with four doubles, a triple, a homer, two steals, three RBI and nine runs in his past 12 games as he's bounced back from a slow start to the campaign.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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