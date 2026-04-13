Ronald Acuna News: Heating up
Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.
The star outfielder's RBI double capped a three-run second inning for Atlanta in what ended up being a 13-1 rout. Acuna has a sluggish start to the season, but he's found a groove over the last week or so, batting .323 (10-for-31) over the last seven games with three doubles, a triple, a homer, a steal, three runs and three RBI.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 112 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 85 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More