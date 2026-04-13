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Ronald Acuna News: Heating up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

The star outfielder's RBI double capped a three-run second inning for Atlanta in what ended up being a 13-1 rout. Acuna has a sluggish start to the season, but he's found a groove over the last week or so, batting .323 (10-for-31) over the last seven games with three doubles, a triple, a homer, a steal, three runs and three RBI.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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