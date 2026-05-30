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Ronald Acuna News: Homers twice, swipes two bags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and two stolen bases Saturday in a 5-2 win against Cincinnati.

Acuna went deep for the third straight game and posted his first multi-homer performance of the season. Beyond that, he notched two thefts for the second time over his past three contests. The star outfielder has gone 4-for-10 with four home runs, seven RBI, five walks and four steals over that three-game span. That has brought his season slash line up to .246/.369/.419, and Acuna now has six homers, 26 runs, 19 RBI and 12 thefts through 45 contests on the campaign.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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