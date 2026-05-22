Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: In Atlanta lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Acuna (thumb) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Friday's game against the Nationals.

Acuna had to depart Thursday's contest versus the Marlins with a left thumb bone bruise, but the injury will not force him to miss any starts. The 28-year-old has reached base six times in three games since returning from his hamstring injury earlier this week.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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