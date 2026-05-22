Ronald Acuna News: In Atlanta lineup Friday
Acuna (thumb) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Friday's game against the Nationals.
Acuna had to depart Thursday's contest versus the Marlins with a left thumb bone bruise, but the injury will not force him to miss any starts. The 28-year-old has reached base six times in three games since returning from his hamstring injury earlier this week.
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