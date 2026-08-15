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Ronald Acuna News: Launches leadoff long ball in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Acuna helped Atlanta get off to a nice start with a 429-foot solo blast to center field to lead off his team's half of the first inning. However, Arizona stormed back to log a blowout win. Acuna nonetheless bounced back after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the opening game of the series Friday. He's up to 13 home runs on the season, with five of those long balls coming across his first 13 contests in August.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
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