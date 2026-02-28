Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: Looks like old self Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The star outfielder clubbed his first homer of the spring with the bases loaded in the third inning off minor-leaguer Steven Brooks, one of four long balls by Atlanta on the day. Despite the power display, it was Acuna's activity on the basepaths that might be the most important takeaway for fantasy GMs -- while the 28-year-old didn't run much last season after May 2024 surgery to repair a torn ACL, he's just a couple years removed from becoming the first player in MLB history to join the 40-70 club in 2023, stealing 73 bags in 87 attempts to go along with 41 homers, 106 RBI, 149 runs, a .337/.416/.596 slash line and NL MVP honors.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ronald Acuna See More
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
MLB
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
36 days ago