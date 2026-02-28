Ronald Acuna News: Looks like old self Friday

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam, two additional runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The star outfielder clubbed his first homer of the spring with the bases loaded in the third inning off minor-leaguer Steven Brooks, one of four long balls by Atlanta on the day. Despite the power display, it was Acuna's activity on the basepaths that might be the most important takeaway for fantasy GMs -- while the 28-year-old didn't run much last season after May 2024 surgery to repair a torn ACL, he's just a couple years removed from becoming the first player in MLB history to join the 40-70 club in 2023, stealing 73 bags in 87 attempts to go along with 41 homers, 106 RBI, 149 runs, a .337/.416/.596 slash line and NL MVP honors.